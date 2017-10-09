Noel Gallagher & The High Flying Birds unveil new single ‘Holy Mountain’
Featuring Paul Weller on organ
Noel Gallagher has unveiled the first single from his upcoming new album ‘Who Built The Moon?’ Check out ‘Holy Mountain’ below.
“It was one of the first things David and I did on the first week of working together,” said Noel of the song. “I knew instantly that it was going to be the first single. There’s so much joy in it. Until the day I die, it will be one of my favourite pieces of music that I’ve ever written. It sounds great live. My kids love it, my friends’ kids all love it and I am sure ‘the kids’ will love it.”
The track is a jaunty and vibrant, horn-driven, arena-ready number – with elements of The Vaccines latter day work to its sound.
Meanwhile this weekend saw Noel and brother Liam Gallagher come to blows in the press. Noel said that Liam ‘needs to see a psychiatrist‘, before he hit back claiming that he has text message proof of him being asked and turning down the opportunity to perform at the ‘One Love Manchester’ concert.
‘Who Built The Moon?’ will be released on Friday November 24, and can be pre-ordered here.
Noel Gallagher’s tour dates:
Gallagher’s full upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.
Sun 22 April 2018 Brighton, Brighton Centre
Tue 24 April 2018 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Wed 25 April 2018 Aberdeen, BHGE Arena
Fri 27 April 2018 London, The SSE Arena Wembley
Mon 30 April 2018 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Tue 1 May 2018 Birmingham, Birmingham Arena
Thu 3 May 2018 Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
Fri 4 May 2018 Manchester, Manchester Arena
Sun 6 May 2018 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Mon 7 May 2018 Leeds, First Direct Arena
Wed 9 May 2018 Belfast, The SSE Arena
Thu 10 May 2018 Dublin, 3Arena