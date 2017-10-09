Noel Gallagher & The High Flying Birds unveil new single ‘Holy Mountain’

Featuring Paul Weller on organ

Noel Gallagher has unveiled the first single from his upcoming new album ‘Who Built The Moon?’ Check out ‘Holy Mountain’ below.

The former Oasis star spent two years collaborating with producer, DJ and composer, David Holmes on the record, which also features a guest appearance from Johnny Marr. The new single however, has Paul Weller lending his duties on the organ.

“It was one of the first things David and I did on the first week of working together,” said Noel of the song. “I knew instantly that it was going to be the first single. There’s so much joy in it. Until the day I die, it will be one of my favourite pieces of music that I’ve ever written. It sounds great live. My kids love it, my friends’ kids all love it and I am sure ‘the kids’ will love it.”

The track is a jaunty and vibrant, horn-driven, arena-ready number – with elements of The Vaccines latter day work to its sound.

Meanwhile this weekend saw Noel and brother Liam Gallagher come to blows in the press. Noel said that Liam ‘needs to see a psychiatrist‘, before he hit back claiming that he has text message proof of him being asked and turning down the opportunity to perform at the ‘One Love Manchester’ concert.