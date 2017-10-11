Watch Noel Gallagher perform new single ‘Holy Mountain’ for the first time live

Song features on new High Flying Birds album 'Who Built The Moon?'

Noel Gallagher gave new single ‘Holy Mountain’ its live debut last night in Argentina.

The former Oasis guitarist played Estadio Unico de la Plata in La Plata on Tuesday (October 10). During the set, which saw him open for U2, Noel performed ‘Holy Mountain’ for the first time live. Watch in the fan-shot video below.

‘Holy Mountain’ was released on Monday (October 9) and is the first single from new High Flyings Birds record ‘Who Built The Moon?’. It features Paul Weller on the organ and has seen some fans compare it to Ricky Martin’s ‘She Bangs’.

You can watch the video for ‘Holy Mountain’ here.

Yesterday also saw Noel’s brother Liam giving his verdict on ‘Holy Mountain’.

Speaking about ‘Holy Mountain’, Noel recently said: “It was one of the first things David [Holmes, producer] and I did on the first week of working together. I knew instantly that it was going to be the first single. There’s so much joy in it. Until the day I die, it will be one of my favourite pieces of music that I’ve ever written. It sounds great live. My kids love it, my friends’ kids all love it and I am sure ‘the kids’ will love it.”

Meanwhile, Noel and Liam have come to blows again in the press. Noel said that Liam “needs to see a psychiatrist“, before Liam hit back claiming that he has text message proof of him being asked and turning down the opportunity to perform at the ‘One Love Manchester’ concert.

Noel’s new album ‘Who Built The Moon?’ will be released on November 24.