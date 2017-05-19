Noel Gallagher to host cocaine and ‘Narcos’ themed 50th birthday party?

'There's no business like blow busines'

Noel Gallagher appears to be hosting a ‘Narcos’-themed party for his upcoming 50th birthday.

The former Oasis turned solo star turns 50-years-old on May 29. Now, as The Sun reports, an image of a flyer for the party has appeared online – with his face replacing that of drug-lord Pablo Escobar from the hit Netflix show, along with the tagline “There’s no business like blow business”.

The image is believed to have surfaced from his the Instagram of his wife, Sarah MacDonald.

This comes after his brother and former Oasis bandmate Liam hit out at Noel for not being invited. Referring to his brother by his common insult of ‘potato’, Liam said that “he’s not invited none of his family, not even his own mother. S ays a lot about the man and his part planner. Pair of wankers.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Earlier this month, Liam Gallagher tweeted that he was less than impressed to see Noel performing ‘We Got The Power’ with Gorillaz on the Graham Norton Show. “Just saw the GN show fucking hell bruv you have seriously lost the plot man,” he tweeted. “im worried dermot looks worried for you also we got the power LG.”

This week also saw Liam speak out in praise of Skepta, before the grime star replied that he was clearly ‘in touch‘ with culture.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher is set to release a new solo album with the High Flying Birds later this year.