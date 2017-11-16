Noel Gallagher invites Kanye West to collaborate

Ex-Oasis man calls Kanye "fascinating"

Noel Gallagher has praised Kanye West in a new interview, saying that he would be keen to work with the rapper.

The ex-Oasis guitarist recently revealed that his new song ‘Fort Knox’ was inspired by Kanye’s track ‘Power’. He has also said how he really likes ‘Fade’ from West’s ‘The Life Of Pablo’ album.

Now, speaking to Noisey, Noel has elaborated on how Kanye inspired ‘Fort Knox’, explaining: “David [Holmes], my producer, was saying ‘Well, let’s just pretend you’re doing the track and Kanye is gonna come and put a rap on it.’ He never did show up.”

“If I was on a major record label, somebody would have made it happen,” Noel added of a possible Kanye collaboration. “And it would have been a big deal. But I don’t have a record deal, I do my own thing. What am I gonna do? How am I going to get Kanye’s phone number?”

“But if you’re watching, Kanye, and you can to put a little rap on it, be my guest,” he continued.

“I do like him though. I’m a fan of him as a guy because he’s fascinating as a dude,” Noel said. “And when he comes to England, he seems to step it up a little bit because his interviews are unbelievable. They’re nearly as good as mine. He’s great… His good tunes are great. His good tunes are fucking great.”

Watch Gallagher talk about West at the 18 minute mark below:

Elsewhere in the Noisey interview, Noel talked about Brexit, saying: “It was a legal vote. Fucking get it done and let’s move on”. Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage then responded by calling him “a lad”.

Noel Gallagher’s new High Flying Birds album ‘Who Built the Moon?’ is out on November 24.