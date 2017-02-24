Noel Gallagher says he won’t get a knighthood because of porn on his phone

Ex-Oasis guitarist lost his phone at the BRIT Awards this week

Noel Gallagher recently bemoaned the loss of his mobile phone, joking that he can “kiss goodbye to my knighthood” because he would never be made a Sir if someone found “all the fucking porn on it”.

The ex-Oasis guitarist lost his phone in a taxi after attending the BRIT Awards on Wednesday night (February 22).

According to the Daily Star, Gallagher said at an after-party: “I’ve lost my fucking phone, I have tried calling it and it’s actually gone. I have no idea where it is!”

“I better find it because of all the fucking porn on it, don’t want that to get out and splashed everywhere. I can’t have that out, it will ruin my image of being an innocent, wholesome pop star.”

“I can kiss goodbye to my knighthood, that won’t happen after someone picks up my phone.”

Getty

Meanwhile, brother Liam has called out Noel on Twitter over a photo of him with Simon Cowell at the BRIT Awards.

Noel was at the BRITs to present the award for Best British Male Solo Artist, which went to the late David Bowie – his son, Duncan Jones, accepting the award on his behalf – who Noel called “the king.”

Liam appeared to take exception to Noel posing with Cowell, posting the photo to Twitter with the words: “NUFF SAID.” See the tweet below.

Watch Noel Gallagher speaking to NME about latest album ‘Chasing Yesterday’ below: