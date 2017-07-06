Noel Gallagher responds to Liam’s U2 disses

Ex-Oasis frontman Liam recently said he would "rather eat my own shit" than listen to Bono and co

Noel Gallagher has responded to Liam Gallagher‘s recent criticism of U2, who brother Noel is set to embark on a tour with.

This week has seen Liam repeatedly hit out at Bono and co on Twitter, saying that he would “rather eat my own shit” than than listen to “them bunch of beige fucks as you were”. He later said that they were a “naff” band and full of bullshit.

Now Noel has responded with a Twitter statement of his own, in which he jokingly calls his tour “The U2 Catering Experience”. He also delivers a direct dig at Liam by signing off with “AS YOU WEREN’T..KISS-KISS.. NG”, a reference to how Liam finishes his own tweets (“As you were LG”).

See Noel’s tweet beneath:

Noel has also shared a photo of his High Flying Birds live band for the tour, which appears to include ex-Oasis and Beady Eye guitarist Gem Archer.

Liam will release his solo album in October, a month before Noel is set to drop his next album with the High Flying Birds in November.

Despite Oasis splitting up in 2009, there have been constant rumours about a potential reunion ever since. Liam recently stated that he would rather be back in Oasis than embarking on a solo career.

“Yeah I prefer that. I mean, listen, I mean I prefer to be in Oasis. Let’s get that… We know that. I prefer to be in a band,” he told Radio X. “But that’s not happening, so you can’t sit at home twiddling your thumbs, do you know what I mean? I’m not going to get a job. I guess, I mean I was always going to get back into it but I’ve got a band, man, the band are good but I guess my name is on top of it which suits me fine, man.”