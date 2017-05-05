Noel Gallagher hangs out with Michael Fassbender at ‘Alien: Covenant’ premiere

Pair were photographed at the film premiere's after-party in London on Thursday

Noel Gallagher was pictured with actor Michael Fassbender at the premiere of the new Alien: Covenant film this week.

Gallagher and Fassbender (who stars in the movie) were photographed at the premiere’s after-party at Quaglino’s in London on Thursday night (May 4). The former Oasis man was in attendance at the premiere with wife Sara Macdonald. See photos beneath.

Alien: Covenant will be released in the UK on May 12. It’s the sequel to 2012’s Prometheus. Watch three trailers for Alien: Covenant here.

Gallagher recently announced that his third album with the High Flying Birds, the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Chasing Yesterday‘, will be released in November.

Noel will also play an intimate acoustic show in London next week.

Speaking to NME in April 2016, Gallagher revealed that for his third solo record he’ll be mixing things up in the creative process. “I am doing something different this time, to amuse myself – I am writing in the studio for the first time. As a rule I’ve not allowed myself to go in with any completed songs, so I am writing in there, it’s happening all around me during the day.”

“Usually I’ll go in, play a song, record an acoustic version of it and then I’ll think of something and we’ll head toward it. Everything we do is a forward motion toward that point. When you’re writing in the studio you don’t know where you’re going, so the flavour of it all can constantly shift. It’s a bit chaotic but the end results are great so far.”

Last year, producer David Holmes told Gigwise: “People are going to be surprised. I think people love Noel and they’re desperate for him to make a really big, bold, uptempo beast of a record – a lot of Noel’s music is quite mid-tempo. This one is quite fun.”