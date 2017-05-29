Noel Gallagher reveals release date for new album

Ex-Oasis man to release his third record with High Flying Birds later this year

Noel Gallagher has revealed the release date for his upcoming new album.

The former Oasis guitarist was speaking in an interview with Radio X’s John Kennedy when he confirmed the news. The yet-untitled LP will be Gallagher’s third record with his band the High Flying Birds, following their 2011 self-titled debut and 2015’s ‘Chasing Yesterday’.

Speaking on Radio X, Gallagher said: “I’ve finished my record now. It’s done, it’s mastered, it’s all done… It’s coming out on November 9, I’ve been told.” This means it will arrive a month after brother Liam Gallagher’s solo debut in October.

Noel went on to add of last minute changes to the record: “I’m not sure I’ll make another record any other way now from now on because it’s so exciting because even at the mastering stage last Friday it was changing. It was like, you know, things were being… things that I thought weren’t going to go on the album are now on the album. And right at the last day of mixing I was thinking ‘What has this song even become?’, do you know what I mean? And the record’s all the better for it.”

Gallagher turns 50 today (May 29), with brother Liam sending a birthday message to his older sibling.

Noel Gallagher has also revealed what he considers to be Oasis’ “lowest point”, telling Radio X that the band’s lowest point occurred during their two huge shows at London’s Wembley Stadium in 2000. “[That was] the low point in Oasis,” he said. “It was a horrible two-and-a-half hours on stage. Liam can hang his head in shame. It was dreadful.”

The gigs followed hot on the heels of the release of Oasis’ fourth studio album ‘Standing on the Shoulder of Giants’, but Gallagher revealed that he doesn’t look back on that time period fondly.

Speaking about the live album, ‘Familiar To Millions’, that emerged from the Wembley gig, Gallagher said the recording was “a disgrace.” “We were brilliant in the soundcheck. I stopped it because we were that good,” he said, before admitting that the final product was “offensive.” “The cover’s not bad though, I’ll give you that,” he added.