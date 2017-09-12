Noel Gallagher reveals whether or not he was really crying at We Are Manchester gig

Brother Liam had criticised Noel's performance as a "PR stunt"

Noel Gallagher has claimed that he wasn’t actually crying during his headline performance at the Manchester Arena reopening concert over the weekend.

Raising money for the Manchester Memorial Fund to build a new, permanent memorial to the 22 victims of the tragic terrorist attack on an Ariana Grande concert in May, the We Are Manchester benefit gig saw performances from Blossoms, The Courteeners, Pixie Lott and more. Read our full report from the night here.

Towards the end of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, Noel stopped strumming and appeared to wipe tears from his eyes, visibly moved by the moment. However, Gallagher has since told Radio X’s Chris Moyles that he “wasn’t actually crying”.

“I actually promised myself before I went on, because you kinda got to detach yourself from it because it’s very easy to kinda get caught up in the moment,” he said. “And when you see other people crying and people in the stands and that…”

“I read somewhere that I was crying, but I’m sorry to say I wasn’t crying,” Noel added.

Watch Gallagher performing ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ at the We Are Manchester gig below:

Before performing ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, Noel addressed the crowd and said: “If anyone here ever doubted that Manchester is the greatest city in England… there was a minute’s silence and one girl broke the silence and started to sing, and it’s amazing how everyone rallied around that song that I’m about to sing. It’s become some kind of anthem of defiance. And every time you sing, we win, so keep on singing.”

Meanwhile, brother Liam Gallagher criticised Noel’s performance, calling his appearance at the gig a “PR stunt”.

“NG broke down in tears cmon you seriously ain’t buying that he doesn’t give a fuck,” Liam wrote. He also suggested that Noel would have been more forthcoming with his support had the attack occurred in Edinburgh.