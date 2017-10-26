"It doesn’t fucking stand up."

Noel Gallagher has admitted a lot of regrets over the writing process of third Oasis album, ‘Be Here Now’.

Released in 1997, the record was predominantly written by Gallagher during a holiday with Kate Moss, Johnny Depp and Mick Jagger.

Speaking to Q, Noel admitted that more time should have been spent on the record. “In the studio it was great, and on the day it came out it was great. It was only when I got on tour that I was thinking, ‘It doesn’t fucking stand up.’”

He recounts trying to edit the album for the reissue. “I sat in the studio for a full week and the tapes didn’t grab me at all.

“Don’t get me wrong, I sign a shitload of those records every year,” he continued. “People are prepared to have stand-up rows with me in the street: ‘I fucking love that album!’ And I’m like, ‘Mate, look, I wrote the fucking thing. I know how much effort I put into it. It wasn’t that much.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Noel said he should have kept back tracks like ‘Acquiesce’ and ‘The Masterplan’ rather than using them as B-sides.

“I regret not having the wherewithal to think, ‘Actually, this run of tunes cannot go on,’” he told the magazine.

“But you’re high on fucking coke most of the time, when anything is possible. No one’s going to say, ‘Hang on a minute, it might dry up at some point.’”

The musician also said he regretted not following some advice given to him by Paul Weller. “He said, ‘It it goes, don’t chase it.’ And I spent three albums chasing it.”

This morning, Noel’s brother Liam Gallagher attacked Weller on Twitter over comments he had made comparing new solo album ‘As You Were’ to his former band, Beady Eye.