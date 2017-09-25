Noel Gallagher is selling off loads of old Oasis equipment

Over 50 items go on sale next month

Noel Gallagher is selling musical equipment used in his Oasis days.

The guitarist, who announced new album ‘Who Build The Moon?’ earlier today, will sell over 50 items via online music marketing site Reverb from October 2.

The sale includes amps and other equipment used in the studio and on tour with Oasis, as well as “at different points of his recording and touring career”.

Items include an Orange Custom Shop NG140 built specifically for Gallagher by the company’s “amp guru” Adrian Emsley and a bass head that comes with a printed setlist from “the Oasis rehearsal held just prior to the band’s last unofficial gig”.

“When you’ve been playing as long as I have, you tend to amass a huge amount of gear, and it’s not doing me or anyone else any good if it’s just sitting around,” Gallagher said in a statement. “These pieces have a lot history, but they’re still very playable — I’d love to get them into the hands of someone who will put them to good use.”

Meanwhile, Gallagher’s full upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday September 29 and will be available here.

Sun 22 April 2018 Brighton, Brighton Centre

Tue 24 April 2018 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Wed 25 April 2018 Aberdeen, BHGE Arena

Fri 27 April 2018 London, The SSE Arena Wembley

Mon 30 April 2018 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Tue 1 May 2018 Birmingham, Birmingham Arena

Thu 3 May 2018 Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

Fri 4 May 2018 Manchester, Manchester Arena

Sun 6 May 2018 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Mon 7 May 2018 Leeds, First Direct Arena

Wed 9 May 2018 Belfast, The SSE Arena

Thu 10 May 2018 Dublin, 3Arena