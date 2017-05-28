Noel Gallagher reveals Oasis’ “lowest point”

The guitarist reflected on the band's nadir during a new interview to mark his 50th birthday tomorrow (May 29)

Noel Gallagher has revealed what he considers to be Oasis‘ “lowest point.”

The guitarist reflected on his time in the iconic Manchester band in a new interview to mark his 50th birthday, which falls tomorrow (May 29).

Speaking to Radio X, Gallagher revealed that the band’s lowest point occurred during their two huge shows at London’s Wembley Stadium in 2000. “[That was] the low point in Oasis,” he said. “It was a horrible two-and-a-half hours on stage. Liam can hang his head in shame. It was dreadful.”

The gigs followed hot on the heels of the release of Oasis’ fourth studio album ‘Standing on the Shoulder of Giants’, but Gallagher revealed that he doesn’t look back on that time period fondly.

Speaking about the live album, ‘Familiar To Millions’, that emerged from the Wembley gig, Gallagher said the recording was “a disgrace.”

“We were brilliant in the soundcheck. I stopped it because we were that good,” he said, before admitting that the final product was “offensive.”

“The cover’s not bad though, I’ll give you that,” he added.

Gallagher’s interview with Radio X will air in full tonight (May 28) at 8pm.

The guitarist also spoke to Absolute Radio for an interview to mark his 50th birthday, with Gallagher admitting that “he doesn’t particular like” Oasis’ hit single ‘Wonderwall’.