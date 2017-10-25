Noel Gallagher: ‘An Oasis reunion would kill me as a person’

'We've got no unfinished business'

Noel Gallagher has poured scorn over the notion of an Oasis reunion, claiming that reforming the band would ‘kill him as a person’.

Despite brother Liam repeatedly calling for an Oasis reunion and claiming that the ball is very much in Noel’s court, the High Flying Birds man claims that he is far more interested in evolving as a solo artist – claiming that his upcoming David Holmes’ produced album ‘Who Built The Moon?’ is his best and most ambitious work to date.

“I’ve been very consistent about it,” Noel told Q. “I don’t need the money, I don’t need the glory, I don’t need to relive the memories. If I was to get Oasis back together tomorrow and then do a tour, I’d have a hundred million dollars in the bank but I’d have learnt fuck all.”

“I’d have actually wasted a year of being in the studio with a person like David Holmes. It would be the death of me as a person.”

Gallagher added: “I could understand if we were a band who’d been going for five years and were just at out peak, but Oasis have got no unfinished business. We did it. We fucking did it, and then some. It’s done.”

In the same interview, Gallagher also revealed that he wouldn’t be listening to brother Liam’s debut solo album ‘As You Were‘ as he has ‘no interest’. He also spoke out against his various Twitter attacks, comparing him to Donald Trump and a ‘common pigeon‘.