One Love Manchester organisers release statement defending Noel Gallagher absence

Brother Liam hit out at the former Oasis guitarist for failing to appear at the benefit concert

The organisers of last weekend’s One Love Manchester benefit concert have issued a statement regarding Noel Gallagher‘s absence at the event.

Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance at the concert to perform ‘Live Forever’ with the help of Coldplay, ‘Rock N’ Roll Star’ and his new solo single ‘Wall Of Glass’. There had been speculation over a possible Oasis reunion, with Liam later hitting out at his older brother and calling him a “sad fuck” for his apparent no-show.

Now organisers of the events have defended Noel, stating that he was never booked to perform, describing themselves as “dismayed that there is negativity aimed towards” the star and adding: “Let’s keep the positivity please.”

A spokesperson for SB Projects, Live Nation, Festival Republic and SJM Concerts said: “Sunday’s concert was a huge success and we are all dismayed that there is negativity aimed towards Noel Gallagher. Neither Noel nor Oasis were ever going to perform. We were extremely pleased when, last week, Noel not only gave his blessing for us to use his songs, but also told us that he was donating his royalties from ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ to the fund. Let’s keep the positivity please. One Love Manchester.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Following Liam Gallagher’s criticism of his brother, Chris Martin later defended Noel and thanked him for “lending” him his songs for the gig.

Martin wrote on Twitter: “thank you @noelgallagher for giving your blessing and encouragement to play don’t look back in anger and live forever on sunday… everyone knew in advance you couldn’t be there physically, so thank you for being there in spirit… and for lending us those incredible songs. love cm.”