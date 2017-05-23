Noel Gallagher posts tribute following Manchester terror attack

Over 20 people were killed at an Ariana Grande concert in the city last night

Noel Gallagher has taken to social media to post a tribute following last night’s tragic terror attack in Manchester.

Last night (May 22) saw a terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester leave 22 people dead and 59 wounded following an explosion in the foyer of the Manchester Arena venue. Fans were leaving the show when a bomb was detonated by a suicide bomber. The lone attacker died in the explosion from what is said to be a home-made bomb. The bomber has since been named and ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Ex-Oasis guitarist and Manchester native uploaded a photo of a “I ❤️ Manchester” keyring to Instagram, along with the caption: “NO WORDS.” See that post below.

Meanwhile, the first victims of the attack have been named, with the youngest just 8-years-old. Manchester Arena has also issued a statement following the incident.

The entertainment world has spoken out in tribute following the attack – with the likes of Johnny Marr, Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Harry Styles and many more honouring those who died and the people of Manchester.

Following the attack, over half a million pound has been raised for the victims and their families.

Anyone with any information concerning the attack is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.