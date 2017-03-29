Noel Gallagher reveals which Man City players have impressed him this season

Oasis man talks team's progress under Pep Guardiola

Famed Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher has discussed which players have impressed him the most this season.

Man City are currently third in the Premier League, with former Oasis guitarist Gallagher speaking to the club’s official website about their progress so far under new manager Pep Guardiola.

“The style we play is amazing, it’s brilliant,” Noel said, going on to praise John Stones, who the club bought from Everton last summer. “Stones is a class defender and I love him. Most of the jigsaw pieces are in place now and Pep’s just got to tinker with it. It might take a couple of [transfer] windows but he’ll get it right.”

He added: “I think we’re really close to being a great team. If you look at the Liverpool game and Monaco before that, we take the chances we create, we’re sailing through and we’re still up there. But it’s small margins, innit? I think next season’s gonna be vastly different. We played brilliantly against Liverpool and could and should have won it – and there’s flashes of brilliance. Once he gets another couple of transfer windows I think we’ll be alright. I’m excited about next season, for sure.”

As well as Stones, Gallagher also said he’s been impressed by Leroy Sane: “Sane’s brilliant. It’s all going in the right direction He’s coming in first six or seven games and we were all wondering whether he was cut out for this and Guardiola was saying give him time and he’s one of the best now.”

Noel continued: “He looks like a bargain. It’s been a good start for Guardiola because we can still win the FA Cup and things are going in the right direction. We’re not doing great but we’re not doing bad.”

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher recently teamed up with former Britpop rival Damon Albarn for a new Gorillaz track. He also performed with Albarn at Gorillaz’s London show last week.

