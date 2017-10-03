Noel Gallagher reveals Kanye West influence on new album
'Fade' inspired the track 'Fort Knox'
Noel Gallagher has revealed that Kanye West inspired him while making his upcoming new solo album ‘Who Built The Moon?‘.
Gallagher announced details of his ‘adventurous’ new album last week. Featuring guest performances from Johnny Marr and Paul Weller, it was been described as an “exhilarating” collection of “placid instrumentals, hypnotic, eastern-influenced grooves, gutsy balcony-shakers and widescreen, cinematic walls of sound” that’s inspired as much by French psychedelic pop as it was classic electro, soul, rock, disco and dance.
But now, it’s also emerged that the record took inspiration from the rap world – in particular, Kanye West’s track ‘Fade’.
Speaking at a recent playback of the record about how ‘Fade’ inspired his new song and the album’s opening track ‘Fort Knox’, he said “I just realised it was too fucking good, so I kept it”, reports ET Canada.
Noel recently came under fire from his brother Liam for charging fans up to $350 for tickets to his tour, coming with an ‘enhanced experience‘.
‘Who Built The Moon?’ will be released on Friday November 24, and can be pre-ordered here.
Noel Gallagher’s tour dates:
Gallagher’s full upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.
Sun 22 April 2018 Brighton, Brighton Centre
Tue 24 April 2018 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Wed 25 April 2018 Aberdeen, BHGE Arena
Fri 27 April 2018 London, The SSE Arena Wembley
Mon 30 April 2018 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Tue 1 May 2018 Birmingham, Birmingham Arena
Thu 3 May 2018 Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
Fri 4 May 2018 Manchester, Manchester Arena
Sun 6 May 2018 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Mon 7 May 2018 Leeds, First Direct Arena
Wed 9 May 2018 Belfast, The SSE Arena
Thu 10 May 2018 Dublin, 3Arena