Noel Gallagher reveals Kanye West influence on new album

'Fade' inspired the track 'Fort Knox'

Noel Gallagher has revealed that Kanye West inspired him while making his upcoming new solo album ‘Who Built The Moon?‘.

Gallagher announced details of his ‘adventurous’ new album last week. Featuring guest performances from Johnny Marr and Paul Weller, it was been described as an “exhilarating” collection of “placid instrumentals, hypnotic, eastern-influenced grooves, gutsy balcony-shakers and widescreen, cinematic walls of sound” that’s inspired as much by French psychedelic pop as it was classic electro, soul, rock, disco and dance.

But now, it’s also emerged that the record took inspiration from the rap world – in particular, Kanye West’s track ‘Fade’.

Speaking at a recent playback of the record about how ‘Fade’ inspired his new song and the album’s opening track ‘Fort Knox’, he said “I just realised it was too fucking good, so I kept it”, reports ET Canada.