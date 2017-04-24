Noel Gallagher reveals release date of new album

Prepare for album No.3

Noel Gallagher has teased the release date of his long-awaited new album.

The former Oasis man has been working on his third album with the High Flying Birds, the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Chasing Yesterday‘, with producer David Holmes – revealing last year that the album would be finished by June.

Now, he’s given fans an update on the long-awaited record. Appearing this weekend on Russell Brand’s Radio X show, Gallagher said “I believe it’s slated for a November release”. When pushed for a song title, he said “there’s one just called instrumental number three”.

Speaking to NME in April 2016, Noel revealed that for his third solo record he’ll be mixing things up in the creative process. “I am doing something different this time, to amuse myself – I am writing in the studio for the first time. As a rule I’ve not allowed myself to go in with any completed songs, so I am writing in there, it’s happening all around me during the day.” “Usually I’ll go in, play a song, record an acoustic version of it and then I’ll think of something and we’ll head toward it. Everything we do is a forward motion toward that point. When you’re writing in the studio you don’t know where you’re going, so the flavour of it all can constantly shift. It’s a bit chaotic but the end results are great so far.”

Last year, producer David Holmes told Gigwise: “People are going to be surprised. I think people love Noel and they’re desperate for him to make a really big, bold, uptempo beast of a record – a lot of Noel’s music is quite mid-tempo. This one is quite fun.”