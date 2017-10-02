Noel Gallagher responds to Oasis Rock & Roll Hall of Fame rumours

The band will be eligible for induction from 2019.

Noel Gallagher has said he wouldn’t show up if Oasis were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Oasis will be eligible for induction from 2019, when their iconic debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ turns 25 years old. Ordinarily, bands give a performance during their induction ceremony.

According to ET Canada, Noel told an audience in L.A. on Thursday night that Hall of Fame reps have already been in touch and “it’s not gonna happen”.

Asked whether he thought Oasis deserved to be honoured by the Hall of Fame, he replied: “Well, I certainly think I do.”

In recent months, there has been no sign that the ongoing feud between Noel and his brother Liam Gallagher might cool down.

Just last week the ‘Wall Of Glass’ singer used Twitter to criticise Noel over the high price of his High Flying Birds tour tickets in North America.

Liam tweeted: “350 dollars to go and see rkid in USA what a c*nt when will it all stop as you were LG x”

Last week, Liam also said that his “only regret” about Oasis splitting up was that Noel “became a dickhead”.

“I have nothing to apologise for when it comes to Oasis ending,” Liam told The Big Issue. “That was not my doing. That was all Noel. I just got dealt those cards so I moved on. Yeah, I miss the band. I miss having the lads about.”

Liam continued: “The only regret I have is that our kid [Noel] became a dickhead. I regret his head got turned and he brought The Sun into our dressing rooms. Other than that, I don’t regret one bit. People know we meant it and we didn’t kiss arse to get where we got. It’s all been amazing.”