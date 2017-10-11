Noel Gallagher shares ‘Holy Mountain’ video

New album 'Who Built The Moon?' is incoming

Noel Gallagher and the High Flying Birds have shared a psychedelic video for latest single ‘Holy Mountain’.

The former Oasis man’s new solo album ‘Who Built The Moon?’ is set for release on Friday November 24. Speaking on ‘Holy Mountain’, the first single, Noel said: “It was one of the first things David and I did on the first week of working together. I knew instantly that it was going to be the first single. There’s so much joy in it. Until the day I die, it will be one of my favourite pieces of music that I’ve ever written. It sounds great live. My kids love it, my friends’ kids all love it and I am sure ‘the kids’ will love it.”

Now, he’s shared a new video for the track. Shots of Noel and his band The High Flying Birds performing are interspersed with psychedelic splashes of colour and shape – watch the clip below.

While a number of fans have noted the similarities between ‘Holy Mountain’ and Ricky Martin’s classic pop hit ‘She Bangs’, last night Noel’s brother Liam Gallagher offered up his own take on the new track.

Taking to his infamous Twitter account, Liam tweeted: “Holy mountain eh where do I start who built the moon where do I end”, before adding, “As long as his mrs likes it as you fucking were onwards and upwards”.