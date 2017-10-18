Noel Gallagher slams government’s “hippy ideals” for being “powerless to f**king stop terrorism”

Noel Gallagher has hit out at the UK government for being what he called “powerless to fucking stop” terrorism.

The former Oasis turned solo star was speaking to Rolling Stone Colombia about his role headlining the ‘We Are Manchester’ gig – re-opening Manchester Arena in the wake of the terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande gig that killed 22 fans and injured many more.

“Our government are seemingly powerless to fucking stop this shit,” said Gallagher recent attacks. “I have children and they’re growing up in London and they take the tube, I take the tube – we all take public transport because I can’t drive.

“And there’s bombers roaming free around the whole fucking city and the government and the one before them and the one after that will be powerless to stop it because of some hippy ideal about people’s religious beliefs.”

Watch his interview in full below.

Speaking of his emotional performance, Gallagher added: “‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ was already a fucking huge anthem before that fucking Islamic fucking goon put that bomb in the arena.

“When I was singing it at the Manchester concert a little part of you was like ‘fucking wow’, but then a bigger part of you was thinking I wish this had never happened in the first place and you’d prefer the song was just as it was.”

Noel had previously been slammed by his brother and former Oasis bandmate Liam who called his involvement in the show a ‘PR stunt’.

Visit here to donate to the ‘We Love Manchester’ charity.

Noel Gallagher releases his new album ‘Who Built The Moon?’ on November 24, before he heads out on a huge UK arena tour next year.