Is Noel Gallagher teasing us with new material?

'It's A Beautiful World'

Noel Gallagher has excited fans, after appearing to tease them with the release of new material.

The former Oasis guitarist and song-writer has promised to release his new album with The High-Flying Birds later this year, suggesting that it’s likely to be out in November.

And now it looks like we could have a new song or some kind of taster of the record soon, with fans speculating over a new image posted to his Instagram. The photo appears to show the set of a music video shoot, complete with a tattered banner featuring the phrase ‘It’s A Beautiful World’. Could that be the name of a new single?

“Please tell us this is a single/album title – or I’m guessing something from the first video?,” wrote one fan in the comments. Another replied: “I’m so excited for this!!!!! Hope we don’t have to wait long to hear the first single!”

Speaking back in May, Gallagher said: “I’ve finished my record now. It’s done, it’s mastered, it’s all done… It’s coming out on November 9, I’ve been told.”

He continued: “I’m not sure I’ll make another record any other way now from now on because it’s so exciting because even at the mastering stage last Friday it was changing. It was like, you know, things were being… things that I thought weren’t going to go on the album are now on the album. And right at the last day of mixing I was thinking ‘What has this song even become?’, do you know what I mean? And the record’s all the better for it.”

Meanwhile, next month sees Noel Gallagher announced to headline a charity gig has been announced to reopen Manchester Arena, the venue involved in May’s terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead. We Are Manchester will take place on September 9, with proceeds going to the Manchester Memorial Fund, a new charitable fund to pay for a permanent memorial to the victims of the Manchester attack.