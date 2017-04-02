Noel Gallagher honoured with Teenage Cancer Trust Award

Watch Gallagher talk about his experiences of playing the Royal Albert Hall for the charity.

Noel Gallagher has received a Teenage Cancer Trust award after serving as an ambassador for the charity.

The awards were given out by the charity to mark their 100th show at the Royal Albert Hall. Writing on their website, the charity explain that the awards were presented to “every artist who has given up their time over the last 17 years to headline for free for Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall, raising many millions for young people with cancer.”

The awards, featuring a statuette of the shows’ iconic logo, were designed by artist Jamie Hewlett. You can see a clip of Gallagher from backstage at the Teenage Cancer Trust gig below.

In the clip Gallagher says how the shows have “become such a part of the musical calendar” and praises The Who‘s Roger Daltrey for booking the acts for the charity event over the years.

“It’s a great thing Roger has done,” he says. “It doesn’t take much convincing to get me here. I never tire of playing the Albert Hall.”

“I associate the week of gigs with having great nights out,” he adds. “I genuinely look forward to it.” Gallagher then comments on the frustration Daltrey faces in ‘trying to get some of young’uns involved, before adding that ‘hopefully Ed Sheeran will be able to turn the tide there.’

Meanwhile, The Who‘s Roger Daltrey has revealed that in a few years he’s hoping to ‘hand over the reigns’ of booking Teenage Cancer Trust gigs to ‘one of the younger mob’ – and he’s considering Noel Gallagher.

“I’d like to do 20 years and that’d be enough for me,” Daltrey told NME. “I’ll probably hand it over to Noel [Gallagher] or someone. One of the younger mob.”

He continued: “I think in three years time, it’ll be time for me to hand over to er to find someone else to pick up my reigns. I’m sure there’ll be someone be there to do it. I will warn them that it’s much more work than they’d think it is. But it’s the most rewarding work that you’ll ever do, not financially or in anything like that, but it fills you up with something money can’t buy. It’s amazing.”