Noel Gallagher will appear on Russell Brand’s new radio show

Brand is hosting a new Sunday morning show for Radio X.

Russell Brand has revealed that Noel Gallagher will be joining him for the first episode of his new radio show.

It was announced today (March 30) that the comedian will host a live radio show for Radio X every Sunday morning from 11am to 1pm. The first episode will air this Sunday (April 2).

“Noel Gallagher’s coming on the first show. I asked him nicely,” Brand said on Chris Moyles’ Radio X breakfast show today.

He also joked that Moyles had persuaded him to return to the airwaves, saying: “Last time you and I spoke mate on this radio show, you instructed me to start this radio show, I think you even allocated the time slot. That’s the kind of power you have on the airwaves and I have accepted it.”

Brand previously hosted shows for Xfm – Radio X’s predecessor – as well as for BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Radio 2. His stint on the latter ended with the infamous ‘Sachsgate’ incident in which he and Jonathan Ross made a series of inappropriate phone calls to Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs.

He and Gallagher have appeared on the radio together on numerous occasions in the past. In 2009, they teamed up to host one-off football related show for Talksport.

