Noel Gallagher says current tour with U2 is ‘the most fun’ he’s ever had

The musician also discussed football as he stopped by Barcelona's Camp Nou earlier this week

Noel Gallagher has described his current tour with U2 as “the most fun I’ve ever had.”

The musician is currently opening for the iconic band as they take their ‘The Joshua Tree’ tour around Europe.

Speaking to the FC Barcelona website while visiting the Camp Nou stadium, he explained how much he was enjoying the tour. “I’ve been touring in one form or another for over 25 years and this is the most fun I’ve ever had,” he said.

“I’m only on stage for an hour. I’m off stage by eight o’clock, half eight. Have summat to eat, something to drink, watch U2, have two days off. We’re playing in all the great cities in Europe. My family are on the road with me [and] my friends. It’s been amazing. They’re been absolutely brilliant every night. They’re one of my favourite ever bands, ever.”

Gallagher also discussed football, recalling the other time he visited the stadium when his team, Manchester City, played Barcelona in the Champions League. “I think it was three seasons ago,” he said. “We got beat, but I can’t remember what the score was. When I first came it was such a thrill because when City were never in the Champions League you would see these great grounds of world football and think what it would be like for City to play there.

“To come here and see a game – unbelievable,” he added. “It’s the iconic stadium in world football, it’s an amazing place.”

Asked which current Barcelona players he’d like to see in his team’s squad, Gallagher replied: “Pretty much all of them. I think we’d take all of them. My two lads adore Neymar. Messi, clearly. Suarez. The keeper’s pretty good. The main one is Messi. He’s a legend.”

He also said he hopes current Man City manager and former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola “stays forever”.

You can watch a clip of the interview above and the full thing on the FC Barcelona website.