Noel Gallagher unveils new single ‘It’s A Beautiful World’ – watch the exclusive behind the scenes video

Featuring the scissor-player extraordinaire

Noel Gallagher has unveiled his new single ‘It’s A Beautiful World’. Check out the exclusive behind the scenes video on NME below, along with the track itself.

The song, taken from Gallagher’s upcoming solo record ‘Who Built The Moon?’, features a spoken word guest vocal in French from his High Flying Birds bandmate and scissor-player extraordinaire, Charlotte.

Watch our behind the scenes video exclusive below for interviews with Noel, Charlotte and David Holmes to find out how the track came from a conversation krautrock legends Can and an epic jam session.

Explaining his decision behind his new scissor-player, Noel recently said: “She’s French and she’s eccentric to say the least. I said to her, ‘can you play the tambourine?’, She said, ‘I cannot play the tambourine.’ I said, ‘Oh right. Shaker?’ ‘Non. I can play the scissors.’ She brought them in and I was looking at my bass player going, if that’s not the greatest thing you’ve ever seen then tell me what is. A French bird in a cape playing the scissors? It doesn’t get any better than that does it?” “If you were from Peckham, you would be obliged to intellectualise it,” he added. “You would be at the mercy of intellectualising it.” Noel continued: “Look, I know what I’m doing. I’m not about to get on stage and play an arena with a bird in a cape playing the scissors, unless it’s great. I’m not a fucking idiot.”

Noel Gallagher releases new album ‘Who Built The Moon?’ on November 24.

Noel Gallagher tour dates

Noel Gallagher’s upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

Sun 22 April 2018 Brighton, Brighton Centre

Tue 24 April 2018 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Wed 25 April 2018 Aberdeen, BHGE Arena

Fri 27 April 2018 London, The SSE Arena Wembley

Mon 30 April 2018 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Tue 1 May 2018 Birmingham, Birmingham Arena

Thu 3 May 2018 Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

Fri 4 May 2018 Manchester, Manchester Arena

Sun 6 May 2018 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Mon 7 May 2018 Leeds, First Direct Arena

Wed 9 May 2018 Belfast, The SSE Arena

Thu 10 May 2018 Dublin, 3Arena