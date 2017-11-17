Noel Gallagher unveils new single ‘It’s A Beautiful World’ – watch the exclusive behind the scenes video
Featuring the scissor-player extraordinaire
Noel Gallagher has unveiled his new single ‘It’s A Beautiful World’. Check out the exclusive behind the scenes video on NME below, along with the track itself.
The song, taken from Gallagher’s upcoming solo record ‘Who Built The Moon?’, features a spoken word guest vocal in French from his High Flying Birds bandmate and scissor-player extraordinaire, Charlotte.
Watch our behind the scenes video exclusive below for interviews with Noel, Charlotte and David Holmes to find out how the track came from a conversation krautrock legends Can and an epic jam session.
Explaining his decision behind his new scissor-player, Noel recently said: “She’s French and she’s eccentric to say the least. I said to her, ‘can you play the tambourine?’, She said, ‘I cannot play the tambourine.’ I said, ‘Oh right. Shaker?’ ‘Non. I can play the scissors.’ She brought them in and I was looking at my bass player going, if that’s not the greatest thing you’ve ever seen then tell me what is. A French bird in a cape playing the scissors? It doesn’t get any better than that does it?”
“If you were from Peckham, you would be obliged to intellectualise it,” he added. “You would be at the mercy of intellectualising it.”
Noel continued: “Look, I know what I’m doing. I’m not about to get on stage and play an arena with a bird in a cape playing the scissors, unless it’s great. I’m not a fucking idiot.”
Noel Gallagher releases new album ‘Who Built The Moon?’ on November 24.
Noel Gallagher tour dates
Noel Gallagher’s upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.
Sun 22 April 2018 Brighton, Brighton Centre
Tue 24 April 2018 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Wed 25 April 2018 Aberdeen, BHGE Arena
Fri 27 April 2018 London, The SSE Arena Wembley
Mon 30 April 2018 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Tue 1 May 2018 Birmingham, Birmingham Arena
Thu 3 May 2018 Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
Fri 4 May 2018 Manchester, Manchester Arena
Sun 6 May 2018 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Mon 7 May 2018 Leeds, First Direct Arena
Wed 9 May 2018 Belfast, The SSE Arena
Thu 10 May 2018 Dublin, 3Arena