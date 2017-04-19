Nominations revealed for Ivor Novello Awards 2017

The full list of nominations for the Ivor Novello Awards 2017 has been unveiled – honouring the likes of Adele, Coldplay, Skepta, Nick Cave and many more.

The prestigious awards ceremony, arranged by BASCA in association with PRS for Music, is now entering its 62nd years of ‘celebrating, honouring and rewarding excellence in songwriting and composing’.

This year’s list sees Michael Kiwanuka, Nick Cave and Laura Mvula battle it out for best album, while Coldplay have two songs in the Most Performed Work category up against Adele. Meanwhile, Mystery Jets take on Laura Mvula and Michael Kiwanuka for ‘Best Song Musically And Lyrically’.

“BASCA’s nominations for the 62nd Ivor Novello Awards are as diverse and impressive as the contemporary UK music scene itself,” said BASCA chair Crispin Hunt. “As the only peer nominated music award ceremony in the country, we’re especially thrilled to be honouring such a cool selection of both emerging and established nominees; they are the true architects of the music we love, and reflect the creative global force that is British music writing. Our congratulations go out to everyone nominated today.”

The ceremony will be held on Thursday May 18 at the Grosvenor House in London, and will see artists awarded with International Achievement, Lifetime Achievement, Outstanding Song Collection, Outstanding Contribution to British Music, and the Special International Award, Songwriter of the Year, The Ivors Jazz Award and The Ivors Inspiration Award alongside the below nominated categories.

Best Song Musically and Lyrically (This award recognises excellence in songwriting craft; with particular reference to melody, lyrics, harmony and structure)

‘Black Man in a White World’ – Written by Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover and Michael Kiwanuka

‘Overcome’ – Written by Laura Mvula and Nile Rodgers

‘Telomere’ – Written by Blaine Harrison and Henry Harrison (Mystery Jets)

Best Contemporary Song (This award recognises outstanding originality in songwriting; songs which capture the moment and/or explore the boundaries of contemporary music)

‘Love$ick’ – Written by A$AP Rocky and Mura Masa

‘Man’ – Written by Skepta and Josh Homme (Skepta)

‘Sexual’ – Written by Dyo, NEIKED and Elina Stridh (Performed by NEIKED ft Dyo)

Album Award (This award recognises exceptional songwriting and consistency across an album as a whole)

‘Love & Hate’ – Written by Brian Burton, Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover and Michael Kiwanuka (Michael Kiwanuka)

‘Skeleton Tree’ – Written by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds)

‘The Dreaming Room’ – Written by Laura Mvula

PRS for Music Most Performed Work (This award credits the work having received the most broadcast, online and general performances in the UK during 2016. It is compiled by The Ivors sponsor, PRS for Music)

‘Adventure of a Lifetime’ – Written by Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion and Chris Martin (Coldplay)

‘Hymn for the Weekend’ – Written by Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion and Chris Martin (Coldplay)

‘When We Were Young’ – Written by Adele Adkins and Tobias Jesso Jr

Best Original Film Score (This award recognises outstanding composition for a feature film and how well the music enhances the visual content.

‘High-Rise’ – Composed by Clint Mansell

‘Kubo and the Two Strings’ – Composed by Dario Marianelli

‘My Scientology Movie’ – Composed by Dan Jones

Best Television Soundtrack (This award recognises outstanding composition for a television programme and how well the music enhances the visual content)

‘The Collection’ – Composed by Dominik Scherrer

‘The Witness for the Prosecution’ – Composed by Paul Englishby

‘War and Peace’ – Composed by Martin Phipps