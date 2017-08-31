Noomi Rapace praises ‘angel’ Amy Winehouse for helping her out of ‘bad place’

'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' star is planning on appearing in a new biopic about the late singer

Noomi Rapace has praised “angel” Amy Winehouse for helping her when she was going through a bad time.

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo star has discussed how the late singer was a “big part” of her life and whether she still intends to appear in a new biopic about the musician.

“If I do [the biopic], all the components need to be right,” she told the Guardian. “That’s not a movie I can compromise with. She’s been a big part of my life; at crucial moments, she was like an angel when I wasn’t in a good place.”

She continued: “I have a painting in my house that’s four metres long that this Swedish artist did for me. It has ravens and the lyrics of ‘Back To Black’. When I left Sweden after my divorce, that was what I brought with me.”

Rapace added that the movie, which is set to be directed by Kirsten Sheridan, needs to be “close to my heart and done the right way”. “If not, it won’t be me doing it,” she said. “It’s too precious to gamble with.”

Meanwhile, Jay-Z recently recalled the first time he met Winehouse. In a new interview, he revealed what he said to her when he met her at the Spotted Pig following a performance at Joe’s Pub. “I looked at her and I was like ‘Stay with us’,” he said. “The first time we hung out, I said ‘Stay with us’.”