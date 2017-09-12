NorthSide Festival 2018 headliners announced

And you can already get tickets

Danish festival NorthSide has announced its 2018 headliners.

The NorthSide 2018 festival takes place in Aarhus, Denmark, between the 7th and 9th of June. Last year, the event was headlined by Radiohead, The Prodigy and Frank Ocean, who made his ‘Blonde’ live debut on the Friday night.

Topping the bill in 2018 are The National, Queens of the Stone Age and Father John Misty.

Spokesman John Fogde said the organisers were “really pleased that we can now add five amazing acts to the poster.” He added, “though 2017 was something special, I can already guarantee now that there will be plenty to look forward to in 2018.”

A sell-out in 2017, the boutique event sells 40,000 tickets each year. Early bird tickets are available here.

The National, who released seventh album ‘Sleep Well Beast’ last week, also played NorthSide in 2014. Earlier this summer, The National’s Dessner brothers collaborated on a new Danish festival, Haven.