This note from Jimi Hendrix to an ‘awestruck’ fan is up for auction

The note was written on the back of a packet of guitar strings 50 years ago

A note written by Jimi Hendrix to an “awestruck” fan 50 years ago is to go up for auction.

The musician gave the then 19-year-old Anthea Connell the message written on the back of a pack of guitar strings at a concert in March 1967.

Connell had been watching her boyfriend’s band set up at Boston Gliderdrome in Lincolnshire when Hendrix came over and started talking to her. Speaking to the BBC, she said: “He started talking to me and I was so shocked I can’t even remember what we said.

“I’d love to tell you we had a deep and meaningful conversation – I must have mumbled something. I was totally awestruck. Jimi Hendrix was a complete icon.”

Connell said he then asked his bandmates Mitch Mitchell and Noel Redding for something to write on and returned with the message on the strings packet. It read: “To Anthea – Love and kisses to you forever. I wish I could really talk to you. Stay sweet, Jimi Hendrix.”

“I think it was because, at the time, I was the only girl in the ballroom,” Connell said. She is now selling the note, which is framed with autographs from Mitchell and Redding, at Hansons in Etwall, Derbyshire. It will go on sale on October 23 and is expected to fetch between £2,000 and £3,000.