Watch the video for Nothing But Thieves’ new single ‘Sorry’

The new track is taken from the Essex five-piece's forthcoming sophomore album 'Broken Machine'

Nothing But Thieves have shared their new single ‘Sorry’ – watch the official video for the track below.

The Southend-on-Sea five-piece are currently gearing up to release their second studio album, ‘Broken Machine’, on September 8 via RCA. The new album has been produced by Mike Crossey, who has previously worked with The 1975, Foals and Arctic Monkeys.

Ahead of the release, Nothing But Thieves have shared the second track from the album – following the premiere of lead single ‘Amsterdam’ back in May – in the form of ‘Sorry’.

Speaking about the new track, guitarist Joe Langridge-Brown – who also wrote ‘Sorry’ – revealed that the song is about growing up and “facing your demons.”

“‘Sorry’ is about getting older and the difficulties associated with it,” he said. “It’s about looking inwards and facing your demons. The song hinges around a flawed individual who can’t hold down a relationship, both to the detriment of themselves and their partner.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Watch the official video for ‘Sorry’ below.

Nothing But Thieves recently announced a UK tour in support of ‘Broken Machine’ – check out their forthcoming live dates below:

November 2017



5- Newcastle, 02 Academy

7 – Glasgow, 02 Academy

8 – Manchester, Albert Hall

9 – Sheffield, 02 Academy

10 – Nottingham, Rock City

11 – Liverpool, 02 Academy

13 – Bristol, 02 Academy

14 – Norwich, UEA

15 –Southampton, 02 Guildhall

17 – London, Roundhouse

18 – London, Roundhouse