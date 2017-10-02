Nothing But Thieves to perform atop London’s BT Tower on World Mental Health Day

The Essex band are to serve as ambassadors for the #IAMWHOLE mental health awareness campaign.

Nothing But Thieves are to perform a special show atop London’s iconic BT Tower to mark World Mental Health Day on October 10.

The one-of-a-kind acoustic set will kick off the Essex band’s year as ambassadors for the #IAMWHOLE youth mental health awareness campaign, a joint initiative between the NHS and the YMCA. This year, the campaign is “focused on the effects and frequency of harmful language, and what we can all do to combat this”.

On the same day, the band will also release a new orchestral version of their track ‘Broken Machine’ with an accompanying video.

Fans can enter a ballot to win tickets to the band’s BT Tower gig by entering a ballot on the campaign website between now and midnight on Wednesday (October 4).

Conor Mason, Nothing But Thieves singer, said: “Mental health affects us all just as physical health. Just because we can’t see what’s in someone’s head doesn’t mean it’s not happening. This is something that’s been a big part of my life and has affected me and many around me. We need to change the way we talk about people experiencing mental health difficulties. It is very very real.”

Denise Hatton, Chief Executive for YMCA England & Wales, added: “Our campaign speaks directly to young people – we want them to know that they are not alone and that they shouldn’t be ashamed to speak about and seek help for mental health difficulties.”