Nothing But Thieves to play VO5 NME Awards 2018 Nominations Party – win tickets

Annual infamous rock 'n' roll ceremony will return next February

Nothing But Thieves have been announced for a special performance at the VO5 NME Awards 2018 Nominations Party later this month. See detail

Next year’s awards ceremony will return to London’s O2 Academy Brixton on February 14.

The Southend-on-Sea five-piece will take to the stage at Tape London to perform an intimate set on November 16. Visit here for your chance to win tickets.

The band will also cast the first ballot at the party to launch public voting for the infamous ceremony, which will see music heavyweights battle it out for hotly contested categories including ‘Best British Band’ ‘Best New Artist’, ‘Best Album’ and ‘Best Track’.

“Cheers to NME for inviting us to play their awards party. It’s amazing to be asked to play at such an institution for music. We promise to be at least half as good and twice as drunk as Biffy were last year,” Nothing But Thieves said.

Mike Williams, NME editor-in-chief, added: “NME Awards season is upon us again, and we’re kicking it all off with one of the year’s big breakthrough successes, Nothing But Thieves. This year has been huge for the band, capped off with two shows at the Roundhouse in November, so we’re thrilled that they’re playing this intimate gig for us. Voting for the VO5 NME Awards 2018 opens that night, and we’ve got some very exciting announcements to come very soon, so stay tuned and make your voice heard.”

VO5, the UK’s leading styling brand, is joining the legendary NME Awards for a second year as headline sponsor.

Last year, Pet Shop Boys, collected the illustrious Godlike Genius Award, bringing the ceremony to a close with an electric career-spanning set.

Godfather of Grime Wiley picked up the Outstanding Contribution to Music prize and there was a special performance from indie supergroup Bands 4 Refugees – featuring Charli XCX, Olly Alexander, Pixie Geldof, plus members of Peace, Black Honey, Circa Waves and Slaves – in support of Help Refugees.