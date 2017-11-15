Nothing But Thieves respond to allegations of sexual assault

Band "100% deny" claims

Nothing But Thieves have spoken out to deny accusations of sexual assault.

Allegations against the UK band were made and spread earlier this week across social media. Now, the band have said that while they ‘complete support victims of sexual assault and respect their bravery’, they ‘100% deny’ all of the claims levelled against them.

“We want to start by saying we completely support victims of assault and respect their bravery in coming forward with their stories,” the band said in a statement. “The past week has been one of the most difficult of our careers. Being falsely accused of sexual assault in a public forum, having these false allegations made about you and people immediately believing them hurts.

“It hurts us as individuals, as a band, hurts our mums and dads, our girlfriends and friends, our business colleagues, our fans, and most of all, it hurts victims of abuse who are telling a true story.”

They continued: “Being demonized and subject to so much hate over things that are false is incredibly upsetting.

“We were advised not to address the false allegations, and give them unwarranted attention, but this has been so distressing and damaging, we can no longer sit idly by.

“We want you to know we 100% deny any wrongdoing in the false allegations brought against us. We have the utmost respect for women and would never treat them in the ways that we have been accused of.”

Nothing But Thieves added: “We are deeply sorry to anyone who has been upset by these allegations, and want to reassure you they are totally false.”

The band’s UK tour continues this week.