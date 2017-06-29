Sharon Osbourne and Notorious BIG’s mother hit out at Kylie and Kendall Jenner over new t-shirts

The pair's new merch range appropriates classic rock and rap t-shirts

Sharon Osbourne and the mother of late rap icon Notorious BIG are among those criticising Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner over a new fashion line, which appropriates a range of classic rock and rap t-shirts.

Shirts from the likes of Pink Floyd, Metallica, Led Zeppelin, The Doors, as well as Ozzy Osbourne and Biggie Smalls, have been edited for the pair’s new range, and now feature the Jenners’ likenesses displayed across the classic artwork. The shirts were originally being sold for £125 each via their web store, but they have now been removed.

“Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons,” Sharon Osbourne tweeted in response. “Stick to what you know … lip gloss.”

Meanwhile, Notorious BIG’s mother Voletta Wallace has accused the pair of “exploitation”, writing on Instagram: “I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Kendall has since apologised via Twitter, writing that the designs were “not well thought out” and that the pair would like to “deely apologize” to “families of the artists”, adding: “We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons”. See in full below.

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Check out some images from the new merchandise range below.

As Consequence of Sound report, the practise is not illegal. However, it has not stopped many fans of the bands in question from expressing their outrage via social media.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Last year, Topshop came under similar fire from Against Me! fans and the band’s own Laura Jane Grace, after they were found to be selling a studded leather jacket with the Against Me! logo on it, without the band’s permission.

Grace shared a picture of the jacket on Twitter in September 2016, writing: “Hey @Topshop, you’re selling a $700 leather jacket with my bands name on it and you have no permission. Not cool.”

Responding to questions on Twitter, Grace told fans, “”Against Me!” is a trademark that I in fact legally own,” and said: “Even the font they used is stolen.”

Rihanna also won a lengthy legal battle against Topshop in 2015 after the UK clothing chain used her image on a T-shirt without permission. Sales of the item were banned as three judges at the Court of Appeal in London agreed that marketing the unlicensed T-shirt amounted to “passing off”. Rihanna’s victory marked the first successful celebrity case of its kind.