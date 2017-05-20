NYPD deny reports of a shooting at Future concert

Fans posted on social media that gunshots were fired as the show ended

The NYPD have been forced to deny there was a shooting at Future‘s New York concert after fans claimed to hear gunshots as the show ended.

The rapper headlined Brooklyn’s Barclays Center last night (May 19) with support from Atlanta group Migos and Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

One concert-goer posted on Twitter: “Future, migos, and tory lanez was lit. I wasn’t a fan of the gunshots and having to run for cover though.”

Authorities have now given a statement about the noise that many concluded to be gunfire. “As people were exiting the Barclays Center, there was music playing over the PA system,” Lieutenant Tarik Sheppard told VIBE.

“The song that was playing had the sound of gunshots at the end. In addition, the stage was lowered and it came down faster than normal causing a loud metal on metal crashing sound. These sounds coupled together startled some people and they began to exit quicker than normal.”

He added: “There was no stampede and no injuries due to anyone getting trampled. There were a couple of reported minor injuries where people sprained or twisted their ankles while they were trying to quickly exit.”

The venue also denied the reports, tweeting: “There were no gunshots tonight inside the arena. A loud noise during load out caused concern while fans exited the venue. Get home safely.”