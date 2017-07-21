He will be released from prison in October.

The conditions of O.J. Simpson’s parole have been revealed, after his release from jail later this year was approved.

The former American Footballer was approved for parole yesterday, after serving nine years of a 33 year sentence for armed robbery and kidnapping.

But the conditions of his release have now been revealed, and it sees Simpson being forced to comply with strict alcohol and drug restrictions.

According to TMZ, he will be allowed to “consume alcoholic beverages but not to excess”, with his blood alcohol content not permitted to exceed .08 miligrams.

He has also been restricted from using any controlled substances without a medical prescription, and is only allowed to use marijuana, even in legalised states, if it has been prescribed.

Simpson has also been warned that he must obey all laws, with even the smallest indiscretion being enough to land him back in prison.

As he pleaded for his release during the hearing, Simpson said: “I’ve done my time.

“I’ve done it as well and as respectfully as anybody can. I think if you talk to the wardens they’ll tell you. I’ve not complained for nine years. All I’ve done is try to be helpful… and that’s the life I’ve tried to live because I want to get back to my kids and family.”

Simpson was acquitted of the murders of ex-wife Nicole Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995 after they stabbed to death in June 1994.