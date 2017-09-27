Liam Gallagher: ‘Blur are madder than us these days’

The Oasis man also says he 'had no problem' with Blur

Despite their infamous Britpop rivalry, Liam Gallagher has said that he ‘never had a problem’ with Blur – and added that they’re ‘madder than Oasis these days’.

In a new interview, Gallagher shared a fond memory of a recent run-in with Blur bassist Alex James.

“I saw one of them the other night at some awards do,” Gallagher told Q Magazine. “What’s the bass player called? Alex. He had a pair of shorts on. I think it was the first day back at school. They’re madder than us these days. He was completely off his fucking box.”

Noel Gallagher too has appeared to bury the hatchet with Blur in recent years. Not only have he and Albarn performed together on a number of occasions, but Noel lends guest vocals on Gorillaz‘s new song ‘We Got The Power’ with Savages‘ Jehnny Beth. Now, Liam has downplayed their Britpop feud – but declared that he’s still quite far away from a Gorillaz guest spot.

“I never had any problem with Blur,” he continued. “The rivalry was all a bit of a laugh for me. But you still wouldn’t catch me doing backing vocals for Damon Albarn.”

This comes after Liam poured scorn over their collaboration earlier this year – and declared ‘war‘ on Albarn once again.

“Now that dick out of Blur and the creepy one out of Oasis need to hang their heads in shame as it’s no ‘Dancing In The Streets’ – as you were,” he Tweeted. “That gobshite out of Blur might have turned Noel Gallagher into a massive girl but believe you me, next time I see him there’s gonna be war.”

Ahead of his debut solo appearance on ‘Later…With Jools Holland‘ last night, Gallagher responded to fans who were shocked and surprised to learn his full and real name.

Gallagher’s debut album ‘As You Were’ comes out on October 6.