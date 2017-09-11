Bookies reveal odds of when Oasis are most likely to reunite

Chances of the band reuniting this year listed at 10/1

The latest odds of an Oasis reunion have been revealed, with bookies deeming it likely that the Britpop band will remain apart until at least 2020.

This comes after comments Liam Gallagher made at the weekend when he criticised his brother Noel’s performance at the We Are Manchester benefit concert. Taking to Twitter, Liam questioned the sincerity of his brother’s words and performance at the concert, held to raise money for a new permanent memorial in honour of the victims.

“NG broke down in tears cmon you seriously ain’t buying that he doesn’t give a fuck,” Liam wrote. The musician also suggested that Noel would have been more forthcoming with his support had the attack occurred in Edinburgh, and that the performance was a “PR stunt”.

In wake of Liam’s digs, bookmakers Betway have now released odds for when Oasis are likely to reform (if ever). Chances of the band reuniting this year are listed at 10/1, while there’s odds of 5/6 on the band not reuniting by December 31, 2020.

Betway’s Alan Alger says: “Liam’s recent remarks look to have thrown cold water on any rumours that Oasis could be getting back together. We were as big 5/1 for the band to not get back together back in May but that’s shortened right up to 5/6 with a reunion looking increasingly unlikely following their most recent spat.”

See the full list of odds below:

2017: 10/1

2018: 3/1

2019: 6/1

2020: 7/1

Not by Dec 31st 2020: 5/6