Oasis reunion rumoured for Ariana Grande Manchester benefit concert

Liam recently played his debut solo show at Manchester’s O2 Ritz venue

Rumours of an Oasis reunion continue to circulate after Black Eyed Peas star, Taboo listed the band in the line up for the forthcoming Ariana Grande Manchester benefit concert.

The gig which will also feature Katy Perry, Take That and Coldplay – is set to be held this Sunday (June 4) to raise money for the victims of the Manchester terror attack, which saw 22 people killed at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena last week.

There were rumours of a possible Liam and Noel Gallagher reunion ahead of the frontman’s debut solo show at Manchester’s O2 Ritz last night (May 30).

Relations between Liam and older brother have been strained in the years following the band’s split in 2009, but Liam sent Noel birthday wishes for his 50th.

The reunion never happened but Taboo has now stirred fresh rumours that the Manchester legends could feature, sharing a picture of the event on Twitter tagging all the acts expecting to perform, which included Oasis. He later pulled the picture and added a new one, apologising for any confusion.

Meanwhile, Liam premiered new tracks, performed Oasis hits and teamed up with the band’s former guitarist Bonehead last night.

Liam took to the stage with Oasis‘ ‘Fuckin’ In The Bushes’ playing over the PA, kicking off the gig with a rendition of ‘Rock N Roll Star’. Dressed in a cagoule and backed by a four-piece band, Gallagher brandished a tambourine and told the crowd: “It’s not about me, it’s about you lot.”

Gallagher then played another Oasis classic, ‘Morning Glory’, as the second song of his set before a new track called ‘Greedy Soul’ with the chorus: “It’s a long way down”. More new songs followed, the first thought to be upcoming single ‘Wall Of Glass’, another titled ‘Bold’ and a third called ‘Paper Crown’.

Liam’s seventh song of the night was ‘D’You Know What I Mean’ from Oasis’ ‘Be Here Now’, followed by ‘Slide Away’ from ‘Definitely Maybe’. Later, Bonehead joined Gallagher on stage to perform ‘Be Here Now’. Leaving briefly before returning for an encore, Liam ended the night with a rendition of ‘Live Forever’.