Oasis reunion rumoured for Liam Gallagher’s Manchester gig as star promises ‘surprises’

Liam plays his debut solo show tonight (May 30) at Manchester’s O2 Ritz venue

Liam Gallagher has promised “surprises” at his debut solo show in Manchester this evening (May 30), leading to rumours of a possible Oasis reunion.

Relations between Liam and older brother Noel have been strained in the years following the Britpop band’s split in 2009, but yesterday saw Liam send Noel birthday wishes for his 50th.

Amid rumours of a possible team-up with Noel at Manchester’s O2 Ritz, a source close to Liam has promised an “incredible, emotional gig” with “a few surprises too”. Speaking to The Guardian, an insider also stated that Liam would “honour” the victims of the Manchester terror attack with “something special planned”.

Taking to Twitter, Liam this morning promised “some serious RnR (rock n roll)” at tonight’s show.

Speaking last week to Manchester Evening News, Liam said that the attack would influence tonight’s show, saying: “Yeah, it changes things. Some of the songs on the night are going to take on a different meaning. You do fall into the trap of getting up every night on tour and just doing it. But songs like ‘Live Forever’ are going to be tough ones to sing on Tuesday.”

He added: “It’s going to be sad, but at the end of the day we have to keep moving. We need to enjoy life and we can’t let some evil **** take that away. We’ll be trying to lift people. Otherwise the poor kids who died at the gig have died in vain.”