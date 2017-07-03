Watch Oasis’ beautiful new lyric video for ‘Talk Tonight’

Clip has been released for the track from Britpop band's 1998 compilation album 'The Masterplan'

Oasis have released a lyric video for their fan favourite ‘Talk Tonight’.

The video was made by Brighton-based animator Ste McGregor and is available to stream below.

‘Talk Tonight’ featured on the Britpop band’s 1998 compilation album ‘The Masterplan’.

Despite Oasis splitting up in 2009, there have been constant rumours about a potential reunion ever since.

Liam Gallagher recently stated that he would rather be back in Oasis than embarking on a solo career.

“Yeah I prefer that. I mean, listen, I mean I prefer to be in Oasis. Let’s get that… We know that. I prefer to be in a band,” he told Radio X.“But that’s not happening, so you can’t sit at home twiddling your thumbs, do you know what I mean? I’m not going to get a job. I guess, I mean I was always going to get back into it but I’ve got a band, man, the band are good but I guess my name is on top of it which suits me fine, man.”

Liam’s debut solo album ‘As You Were’ will be released on October 6.

Liam’s album will arrive a month before brother Noel’s new album is slated for release. He recently discussed his potential chart battle with his older sibling.

“I’m sure he definitely knows that I’m fucking gonna come again, without a doubt,” Liam said in an interview with Q Magazine. “Course he’s fucking arsed. He plays it like he don’t give a fuck.”

Asked about the closeness of the two albums’ release dates, Liam replied: “Oh I’m all for it. Listen, I’ll go toe to toe with any cunt. If that becomes a fucking circus, then there’s nothing new there, is there? I mean, I’m sure it’ll (Noel’s album) be fucking amazing. But it just won’t be more amazing than mine.”