Solange performs at Obama’s leaving party, as Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney attend

Barack and Michelle Obama held a White House leaving party last night (January 6) to mark the end Barack Obama’s presidency.

Solange performed at the event alongside The Roots. Sharing a photo of her soundcheck, Solange captioned the snap; “The sound check of life… Was truly the ultimate, ultimate honor. Can’t even put into words. Really. We will miss your excellence, your grace, and the phenomenal legacy you have let us all share.”

According to Stereogum, other celebrities in attendance included Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Chance The Rapper, Usher, John Legend, Kelly Rowland, Wale, Jay Pharoah, Stevie Wonder, Chris Rock, Lena Dunham, David Letterman, Nick Jonas, Robert De Niro, Stevie Wonder, Charles Barkley, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper, George Lucas, Meryl Streep, Samuel L. Jackson, Magic Johnson, Tom Hanks, Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tyler Perry.

According to The Telegraph, President Obama had previously mentioned his party, telling a young fan: “We are going to have a big party before we leave office, but I’ll be honest with you it’s going to be after your bed time”.

The party came after Michelle Obama gave her last speech as First Lady yesterday (January 6).

In an emotional speech she said: “being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life and I hope I’ve made you proud,” adding, “I want our young people to know that they matter, that they belong,” she continued, her voice breaking.

“So don’t be afraid. You hear me, young people? Don’t be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered. Empower yourself with a good education. Then get out there and use that education to build a country worthy of you boundless promise. Lead by example with hope; never fear.”

News of the party comes amid rumours that Donald Trump is struggling to find performers for his inauguration later this month. Trump has only been able to secure one artist so far to perform at his inauguration, with America’s Got Talent 2010 runner-up Jackie Evancho set to perform the US national anthem.

Rebecca Ferguson also confirmed that she has been invited to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, but has said that she will only perform at the ceremony if she can sing Billie Holiday’s ‘Strange Fruit’.

Taking to Twitter to confirm her invite, Ferguson said she would “graciously accept” Trump’s invite on the condition that she be permitted to perform Holiday’s iconic 1939 protest song ‘Strange Fruit’, which was written about the surge of African-American lynchings in the early twentieth century by the teacher and poet Abel Meeropol in 1937.