Music world bids farewell to President Obama

Artists pay their respects via social media

The music world has reacted to Donald Trump’s inauguration by paying respect to Barack Obama’s eight years as US President.

Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday (January 20) at a ceremony in Washington DC. His speech has been accused of plagiarising Batman villain Bane. See Twitter’s funniest reactions to the Trump inauguration.

Reacting to Obama’s Presidency coming to an end, Rihanna posted a picture of the former POTUS to Instagram along with the caption: “worst break-up ever”. See that post below.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar tweeted: “We really gonna miss you champ. The good you’ve done & opportunity’s you’ve given. Truly never know what we got til its gone. Thank u”.

One Republic wrote: “Goodbye Pres. Obama, thx for the service- u finally get to sleep in- SOAK IT UP!!”

Lizzo described it as her “first heartbreak”, while Bebe Rexha said: “You have a good heart”.

worst breakup ever. 🙌🏿 A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:22am PST

"The one true king and queen of the North." 🙏🏿 A photo posted by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on Jan 19, 2017 at 4:18pm PST

✌🏽 🙏🏽❤ Blessings A photo posted by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Jan 20, 2017 at 2:27am PST

Meanwhile, Trump has acquired the @POTUS Twitter account from Obama, with Obama’s tweets being archived under the handle of @POTUS44.

Obama’s last tweets as President read: “It’s been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. I won’t stop; I’ll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love… I’m still asking you to believe – not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you.”