Official Charts Company introduces new rules that could prevent repeat of Ed Sheeran’s chart dominance

The new regulations are aiming to "support new music" - and also seem set to end such sights as Sheeran having 16 tracks in the top 20

The Official Charts Company have introduced new rules to the compilation of its weekly UK Singles Chart in a move that should reduce the kind of dominance enjoyed by Ed Sheeran earlier this year.

Sheeran took the Singles Chart by storm in March after the release of his third album ‘÷’, with the release prompting 16 of his tracks to enter the top 20 during one week – with the top six places all taken by Sheeran tracks.

His record-breaking exploits may never be beaten, however, after The Official Charts Company announced that they would be introducing new rules to how they compile their weekly chart.

From this Friday (June 30), only the three most popular tracks from a lead artist will be eligible for entry into the Singles Chart, with the streams-to-sales ratio also being cut in half to “accelerate” the removal of existing songs from the chart in order to usher in brand new releases. The first chart to be affected by these new changes will be published on July 7.

Speaking to Music Week, Official Charts Company chief executive Martin Talbot explained that the new regulations aimed to “support new music.”

“This is not a chart for album tracks; we want to remain the Official Singles Chart, for singles,” he said. “It’s tougher than ever for new music and developing artists to break through, and this is us doing our bit… This is about injecting energy back into the chart.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran delivered a crowd-pleasing headline set to close Glastonbury 2017 last night (June 25).