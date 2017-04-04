Official Tupac cafe to open, based on his own sketches and ideas

'A place for all to play and parlay'

The estate of Tupac Shakur have announced that they’ll be opening a new cafe in New York in his memory – based on his own sketches.

Tupac’s Powamekka Café will be based on the late rapper’s own original restaurant concept, as found in the handwritten pages of his notebook. The restaurant will offer a “carefully curated collection from his archives including personal photos from his childhood, his poetry and music memorabilia from his favourite artists and through the food he loved including meatloaf, gumbo and, one of his favourite dishes – his cousin Jamala’s fried chicken wings”.

“Tupac’s creative vision was limitless. He was constantly working on ideas and plans that reached far beyond music and film,” said Tom Whalley, trustee of The Estate of Tupac Shakur. One of the things he was extremely passionate about was opening a restaurant – he even sketched out plans and a concept for a menu. We are proud to bring Tupac’s Powamekka Café to life.”

Mat Vlasic added: “Tupac continues to impact music, art, fashion and culture around the world and Powamekka Café will offer his fans a new and personal way to reconnect with him through his passion for food and the restaurant he dreamed of opening. It’s our duty to create opportunities for our artists to fulfil their creative vision and give their fans new ways to engage with them and their music. We’re honoured to have the opportunity to work with Tom and the Estate to bring Powamekka Cafe to Tupac’s fans, family and friends.”

The Powamekka Café will be located at 178 Ludlow St, New York 10002 from April 7 – 9.

Later this month, Tupac will be inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame by his friend and collaborator, Snoop Dogg.