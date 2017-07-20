Olly Murs gigs cancelled after company goes into liquidation

Many fans aren't being offered refunds.

Two of Olly Murs‘ upcoming summer concerts have been cancelled because the company that organised them has gone into liquidation.

The pop singer’s gigs in Powderham Castle, Exeter on July 29 and Kings Park, Bournemouth on August 5 have both been scrapped. At the moment, many fans who bought tickets are not being offered any kind of refund.

Stephen C Associates Limited, the company that has gone into liquidation, said in a statement: “We deeply regret to inform you that the company Stephen C Associates Limited has ceased to trade. It is insolvent and is expected to go into liquidation shortly. As a result, the company is not in a position to offer you a refund.

The former company added: “However, if you bought VIP packages with a credit card, you should contact your credit card company immediately and ask them to refund your money. If you have purchased your tickets through one of the nominated ticket agents you should contact them in the first instance.”

At the time of writing, Olly Murs and his team have yet to comment on the cancellations. His other summer gigs (which include shows in Liverpool, Aberdeen and Alex James’ Farm in Kingham, Oxfordshire) are all due to go ahead as planned.