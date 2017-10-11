Former ‘X Factor’ contestant Olly Murs joins ‘The Voice’ as a judge
Simon Cowell is "not happy", apparently
Olly Murs has announced that he is set to join the judging panel for the upcoming series of The Voice.
He’ll be judging the contestants on the BBC music show alongside returning coaches will.i.am, Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson. Emma Willis is also set to return as host.
In a statement, Olly Murs says: “I’m absolutely buzzing about being a coach on The Voice UK and can’t wait to sit in the big red chair alongside will, Jennifer and Tom.
“I’m excited to mentor new artists and without doubt, I’m in it to WIN!”
Olly Murs initially found fame through The Voice‘s main competitor, ITV’s The X Factor, who came second in the show’s sixth season. He then returned to host its 12th season.
It is reported that Simon Cowell is “not happy that Olly’s swapped allegiances” by going to a rival show.