Former ‘X Factor’ contestant Olly Murs joins ‘The Voice’ as a judge

Olly Murs has announced that he is set to join the judging panel for the upcoming series of The Voice.

He’ll be judging the contestants on the BBC music show alongside returning coaches will.i.am, Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson. Emma Willis is also set to return as host.

In a statement, Olly Murs says: “I’m absolutely buzzing about being a coach on The Voice UK and can’t wait to sit in the big red chair alongside will, Jennifer and Tom.