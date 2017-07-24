Olly Murs offers replacement gig tickets to fans affected by promoter liquidation

The singer's shows in Exeter and Bournemouth were cancelled

Olly Murs has promised to replace gig tickets from two axed shows this summer after the company that organised them went into liquidation.

The pop singer’s gigs in Powderham Castle, Exeter on July 29 and Kings Park, Bournemouth on August 5 were both scrapped earlier this week.

Stephen C Associates Limited, the company that has gone into liquidation, said in a statement: “We deeply regret to inform you that the company Stephen C Associates Limited has ceased to trade. It is insolvent and is expected to go into liquidation shortly. As a result, the company is not in a position to offer you a refund.

The former company added: “However, if you bought VIP packages with a credit card, you should contact your credit card company immediately and ask them to refund your money. If you have purchased your tickets through one of the nominated ticket agents you should contact them in the first instance.”

But Murs has now taken to Twitter to offer fans the chance to swap tickets for two of his forthcoming shows in at Singleton Park in Swansea and Portsmouth’s Victorious Festival on August 12 and 27.

“What happened was obviously no fault of our own, but I felt a responsibility to my fans,” the singer wrote. “We’ve come up with what we believe to be the best option available and hope that most of the fans affected can attend the other shows.”

Ticketholders who have been refunded for the axed shows have been told to contact their ticket providers to get a “special offer” for the Swansea or Portsmouth events.

Earlier this year, Murs reportedly pulled out of the Brit Awards nominations ceremony.

The singer apparently snubbed performing after learning that he received no nominations.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Olly is gutted. One of his main ambitions is to win a Brit and he really thought he had done enough to be nominated.

“As soon as Olly and his team found out he had no nominations they made the decision to pull out.”