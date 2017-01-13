Olly Murs ‘pulls out’ of Brit Awards nomination ceremony

Singer was due to perform at the London event tomorrow (Friday 14)

Olly Murs has reportedly pulled out of the forthcoming Brit Awards nominations ceremony.

The singer has apparently snubbed performing at tomorrow’s (January 14) live show after learning that he received no nominations this year.

A source told The Sun: “Olly is gutted. One of his main ambitions is to win a Brit and he really thought he had done enough to be nominated.

“As soon as Olly and his team found out he had no nominations they made the decision to pull out.”

No official word has been released by Murs yet but he is no longer listed among the performers on the official Brit Awards website.

Craig David, Calum Scott, Christine and The Queens and BRITs Critics’ Choice 2017 winner, Rag’n’Bone Man are all listed as performers on the night.

The show will be presented by Emma Willis on ITV1 from 6pm tomorrow.

The 2017 awards ceremony will be held on February 22 at London’s O2 Arena.

The late architect Zaha Hadid has designed this year’s trophies, one of the final commissions of her career.

Singer Michael Buble is due to host the event. The last two years have seen the ceremony presented by Ant & Dec, while James Corden was the host for four years prior to that.

Robbie Williams will receive the 2017’s BRITs Icon Award. The former member of Take That has already won the Outstanding Contribution To Music award, and now will be honoured for earning “a special place” in UK fans’ hearts with his “enduring appeal and his exceptional track record of hit singles”.

Organisers have announced a major overhaul of their voting system for the forthcoming 2017 ceremony.

Following criticism from artists including Stormzy on his song ‘One Take Freestyle’ and boycott threats from the likes of Laura Mvula, organisers of the event have pledged to ensure there is more diversity at next year’s event.